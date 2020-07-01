Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020 Greetings, Shayani Ekadashi HD Images, Devshayani Ekadashi Wishes and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Ekadashi Vrat is considered highly sacred by devotees in Hinduism. And Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi, happens to be one of the most significant ones. It signifies the beginning of the Chaturmas, a holy period which includes Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin, and Kartika. People pray to the Hindu God, Vithoba is also known as Vitthal and his consort, Rukmini. As you all would know, Ekadashi is observed to worship Lord Vishnu, and Vitthal is one of his avatars. People on the day apart from observing the fast and singing devotional songs, also wish each other on an auspicious day. So, if you are searching for the top trending Shayani Ekadashi HD pictures and wallpapers, then you need not explore the internet further. Why? Well, we at LatestLY, bring you a list of amazing and popular Shayani Ekadashi 2020 images and HD wallpapers, which you will love to share it with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020 Wishes, Shayani Ekadashi HD Images, Devshayani Ekadashi Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and Messages to Share on Auspicious Day.

Devotees wake up early in the morning to take a holy dip in the water at the time of sunrise. People observe fasting, or partial fasting, to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi who are worshipped on Shayani Ekadashi. It is said that people attain salvation, and all they are cleared of their past sins if they follow all the rituals and observe fast on this auspicious day. To know more about Shayani Ekadashi 2020, also popularly known as Devshayani Ekadashi and Maha Ekadashi, click here.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bola Pundalik Varde Hari Vitthal, Shri Dnyandev Tukaram, Pandari Nath Maharaj Ki Jay, Vitthal Vitthal Marathi Bandhavana Ashadi Ekadashi Chya Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Ashadi Ekadashi! Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and Always Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishnu and Seek His Blessings on Auspicious Day of Ashadi Ekadashi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vith Mauli Tu, Mauli Jagachi, Maulit Murti Vitthalachi, Ashadi Ekadashi Chya Shubhechha Happy Ashadi Ekadashi!

