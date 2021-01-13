Happy Bhogi 2021, everyone! The first festival of the New Year is here. Today also marks the celebration of Lohri, Pongal and first day of Makar Sankranti. All of these are winter harvest festivals celebrated distinctly in various states. Bhogi is mainly observed in Tamil Nadu other than Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bhogi is the beginning of the four day festival of Pongal. On this day, people worship Lord Indra, the God of rain and thank him for good harvest and prosperity. And it is customary of every festival to exchange greetings and wishes with one another. So people do look for Happy Bhogi images, greetings, messages and wishes of Pongal. On this festive day, wishes of Happy Bhogi 2021 in Telugu, Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu photos have also started trending online as people share the best of Bhogi 2021 wishes and WhatsApp messages on social media.

The celebration of Bhogi denotes a fresh start. So people throw out the unwanted stuff, old clothes and belongings. On this festive day, everyone wears new clothes as a sign of transformation and leaving behind the unwanted. Messages and greetings of peace and prosperity are exchanged over WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. So we too have a collection of Bhogi Images and HD wallpapers, greetings, Bhogi wishes, Bhogi WhatsApp Stickers, GIF greetings, and more for free download online. Meanwhile, people are also sharing their wishes and messages with everyone online.

Check Wishes of Happy Bhogi 2021:

Happy Bhogi to One and All

Wishing Everyone Happy Bhogi 2021

Welcome the Sunshine

The joyous and bright time of the year are here. Let's welcome sunshine and positivity and celebrate the festival of bhogi with loved ones ❤ ✨ 💕 HAPPY BHOGI TO ALL...#celebration — Harînath Rêddy (@Harinathreddy_) January 13, 2021

Success and Prosperity Wishes

Destroy the Fear, Ego, Selfishness, and all the Negative energy and Light up the Positive✨ energy in your life.🥰 Wishing you a very #HappyBhogi🔥🙏 May the festival brings success & prosperity for you and your family's.❤️🥰#BhogiFestival2021#HappyBhogi#HappyBhogi2021 pic.twitter.com/ZDutuMclZu — 😎 Shiva Prabha 😎 (@ShivaPrabha0323) January 13, 2021

Start With New Hopes and Aspirations

#HappyBhogi Burn all bad thoughts, negativity & start afresh with new hopes and aspirations. #HappyBhogi2021 pic.twitter.com/XCs9cDxCvy — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 13, 2021

Here's a Video of Bhogi and Pongal 2021 Wishes:

As we celebrate Bhogi Pongal, LatestLY wishes you and your family enjoy the festival very much, and you would love sharing the Pongal festive greetings with your loved ones as much as we did it with you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).