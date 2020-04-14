Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes in Assamese: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Celebrate Rongali Bihu

Bihu message in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes and Greetings: Bohag Bihu, also called as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most popular festivals of the people living in Assam. The festive occasion of Bohag Bihu, Rongali Bihu also popularly known as Xaat Bihu, commemorates the onset of Assamese New Year and the Spring season. Bohag Bihu is not only celebrated in Assam, but also in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Orissa, Manipur, and Nepal as well. There are grandeur celebrations which are a norm during this 7-day festive period of Bohag Bihu. If you are looking to search for latest Bohag Bihu 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. We have also included Bohag Bihu WhatsApp Stickers Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send your loved ones. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Rongali Bihu GIF Images, Messages, SMS, Quotes to Send on Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu 2020 celebrations will not be as extravagant as previous years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, people can send these latest Bohag Bihu 2020 wishes and greetings to their loved ones through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages, and other social media apps. It is a nice feeling to get in touch with your loved ones on this occasion of Bohag Bihu 2020. Bohag Bihu 2020 Date: Significance & History Associated With the Seven-Day Festivity of Rongali Bihu, Which Marks the Start of Assamese New Year.

If you are searching for the top-trending Bohag Bihu 2020 wishes and greetings, then your search should end here as we have covered it all. We, at LatestLY, present you some of the best and popular 2020 Bohag Bihu messages, then you can find them all here.

Bohag Bihu Assamese Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bihu WhatsApp Message: Laru, Pitha, Doi Sira Lagat Alap Gur, Bohag Bihu Thakak Ananda Bharpur. Bohag Bihur Shubhechha

Bihu message in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bihu WhatsApp Message: Bohag Bihur Shubhechha

Bohag Bihu wishes in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bihu WhatsApp Message: Hakoluloi Rangoli Bihur Hiya Bhara Ulog Janalu!

Rongali Bihu 2020 Greetings in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bihu WhatsApp Message: Bihuti Ahise, Dhul Pepa Bajise, Birikhe Holaise Paat, Bihu Bihu Lagise Gaat. Sakaluloike Jonaishu Bohag Bihur Shubhechha

Rongali Bihu 2020 Messages in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bihu WhatsApp Message: Kopu Phul Fulie Gasar Dalat, Keteki Fulile Vanot, Natun Basar Ahile, Bihu Bihu Lagile Manot!

Bohag Bihu WhatsApp Stickers

There are several options with which people can send wishes to their dear ones. People can send these popular Bohag Bihu wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. Also, you can save this newest HD Bohag Bihu pictures and wallpapers and compile them into making creative and beautiful ideas. Download Bohag Bihu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

Bohag Bihu is a festival which is celebrated for 7 days, namely Chot Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Chera Bihu, Goru Bihu, Kutum Bihu, and Mela Bihu. It is celebrated as a harvest festival where farmers prepare for the upcoming cultivation. There are grand feasts organised wherein people, irrespective of classes, come together and celebrate the occasion heartily. Folk songs are sung, there is a special ‘Bihu’ dance that takes place among other folk traditions and celebrations that form as a part of Bohag Bihu.

The festive season of Bohag Bihu coincides with other festivals such as Vaisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, Pahela Baisakh in West Bengal, and Tamil New Year or Punthadu in Tamil Nadu. As April 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very “Happy Bohag Bihu 2020”, and hope you would enjoy sharing these festive greetings with them on this auspicious day.