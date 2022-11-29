Champa Shashti is a Hindu festival that falls in the month of Margashirsha and is dedicated to Lord Khandoba. The celebrations of this day are observed from the Amavasya till the sixth day during Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. Champa Shashti 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, November 29. Lord Khandoba is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Devotees who observe the festival fast from the no-moon day to the Champa Shashti day to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. This day celebrates the victory of Lord Khandoba over the demon brothers Malla and Mani. Khandoba followers celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. As you observe Champa Shashti 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled some images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with all your friends and family as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages on this day. Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Observe This Festival.

Devotees who celebrate the day visit the Khandoba temple early in the morning for all six days. The main Khandoba Temple is situated in Pune, Maharashtra and the celebrations are extremely beautiful. People come from various parts of the country to witness the grand events that take place in the temple during Champa Shashti. Here are Champa Shashti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Champa Shashthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Khandoba.

On Champa Shashti, offerings of turmeric powder and wooden apples and leaves are made to Lord Khandoba. Many devotees also offer Brinjal and millet to the Shivling on this day. According to a belief, the devotees who sincerely worship Lord Khandoba on Champa Shashti, receive blessings from Lord Shiva for a life free from any sins. He also blesses the devotee with a happy and prosperous life. Wishing everyone a Happy Champa Shashti 2022!

