Children’s Day 2022 is here! In India, Children's Day is celebrated across the country on November 14 every year. This year, Children’s Day falls on a Monday. The special day is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of children. Children’s Day in India also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India. Pandit Nehru was fondly called as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by kids and as he loved and adored kids so much, his birth anniversary was chosen to celebrate Children’s Day. Children’s Day 2022 Wishes From Teachers: Happy Bal Diwas Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate The Annual Observance.

Children’s Day is celebrated across the country with great zeal and gaiety. Educational and motivational programs are held for children in schools across India to mark Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Amount of Talent, Passion and Dedication You Have as a Kid, It Is Truly Inspiring To See What Wonders You Will Do When You Will Grow Up. Happy Children’s Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Child in You Live Forever and Bring You Happiness and Contentment. May You Enjoy the Most Beautiful Time of Your Life to the Fullest. Happy Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Children Have the Power To Add Just Another Energy to Our World. We Are Truly Blessed To Have You in Our World Because You Add Brightness and Happiness to It. Happy Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Children’s Day. It Is the Day To Take a Break From All the Stress and Just Be Yourself — The Happy and Fun You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Make the Most of Children’s Day by Celebrating This Day With Children Around Us Who Always Long for Our Time and Attention. Warm Wishes to All.

As per historical records, Nehru wanted to create an atmosphere in the country where the attention is constantly focused on children and their welfare and hence Children’s Day was established. He had also formed the Children's Film Society India in 1955 so that Indian children could see themselves represented as he believed that children were the strength of India.

