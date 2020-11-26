The Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas or National Law Day, is observed every year on November 26, in India. Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India was adopted. The National Law Day highlights the significance of the Indian Constitution in governing the country. Indians share Constitutional Day wishes, Samvidhan Diwas messages, Facts about the Indian Constitution as Gifs, and WhatsApp Stickers to celebrate this day. Constitution Day 2020: Date, Significance and History of Indian Samvidhan Divas or Law Day and How It Is Different From Republic Day.

The Constitution Day celebration has been into practice since 2015 after the Government of India issued a gazette notification. The year also marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement regarding this while laying the foundation stone for an Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai. Constitution Day: Indian Constitution Completes 70 Years; Here Are Lists of Fundamental Rights And Duties That Citizens Have

Here Are Wishes on The Constitution Day:

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Message Reads: "If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall be The First to Burn It."

Constitution-Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On this day in 1949, India's Constituent Assembly adopted our Constitution. Happy Constitution Day 2020

Constitution-Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution isn’t a symbol that requires empty celebrations. It requires adherence to constitutionalism. Happy Constitution Day 2020.

Constitution-Day-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of the age." Dr BR Ambedkar. Happy Constitution Day 2020!

Happy-Constitution-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution is a sacrosanct document for our democracy. Happy Constitution Day 2020!

Happy-Constitution-Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution provides JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all and FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation. Happy Constitution Day 2020.

The day marked the beginning of the new India. Though, India gained independence in 1947, but it continued to remain British Dominion till January 26, 1950, the day when the constitution came into effect. Generally, celebrations are held in schools and colleges to commemorate the day. However, this year, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the celebrations will be scaled down. LatestLY wishes every Indian a Happy Constitution Day!

