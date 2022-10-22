Happy Dhanteras 2022! One of the biggest and most significant Hindu festivals of the year is Dhanteras, which Hindus celebrate throughout India. This holiday is celebrated by the people with tremendous splendour and zeal. Everyone excitedly anticipates the Indian holiday season that begins on this day. The festival season begins on Dhanteras and finishes on Bhaiya Dooj. On the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, Dhanteras is observed. According to the Drik Panchang, the holy festival of Dhanteras will be observed this year on October 22 and 23, 2022. The thirteenth day is symbolised by Teras, and Dhan stands for wealth. Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, the first day of the Diwali celebration, is a popular name in India.

The Dhanteras puja will be performed during the shubh muhurat between 7:00 am and 8:17 pm. You can celebrate the day by sharing WhatsApp messages, festival greetings & SMS with loved ones. On Dhanteras, purchasing jewellery or coins made of gold or silver is seen as exceedingly lucky. It is the same as introducing "Goddess Lakshmi" into your house. Purchasing items that are essential to increasing wealth in the home is an element of the celebration. To overcome the fear of the Lord of Death, lamps are lit all over the house during Dhanteras, especially in front of Lord Yamraj.

One of the luckiest and best shopping days is thought to be Dhanteras. People buy things made of brass, silver, and gold on this day because it's said that doing so will bring luck, success, and protection from the evil eye. The event, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, honours the discovery of the "Amrit Kalash" attained by Samudra Manthan, or Churning of the Sea, by Lord Dhanvantari, the founder of Ayurveda and the healer of Gods. The god is praised for promoting well-being and excellent health. To celebrate the day in the most fun way you can send Dhanteras 2022 greetings and Shubh Dhanatrayodashi quotes in Hindi to your relatives and friends. Bring your loved ones closer by sharing the below WhatsApp messages, Facebook wishes, HD images & GIFs on Dhanteras:

Prior to Diwali, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festive days that serve as a cumulative celebration of prosperity, fortune, and health. Dhanteras celebrates prosperity, well-being, and health. Dhanteras is celebrated in order to amass long life, success, money, and luxury, as the notion implies. It is true that a healthy body is the home of a healthy mind, which thrives in spite of obstacles.

