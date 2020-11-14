Diwali 2020 is being celebrated on November 14. The day sees people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deities of wealth, prosperity, good luck and fortune. Extending New Year greetings along with Diwali is a common practice as many states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is the Hindu traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat or Vikrami calendar, which is the historical Hindu calendar in the Indian subcontinent. This Hindu New Year day is also marked today as Muhurat trading session to ring in the Hindu Samvat year 2077. We have long been exchanging ‘Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year’ wishes and greetings, this year is no different except there are latest images and text messages to send to your family and friends. Here’s a collection of Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year images, HD wallpapers, SMS and GIF Greetings along with Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Diwali 2020 greetings and Facebook messages.

Diwali, also called Deepavali (also written as Deepawali) is undoubtedly the biggest Hindu festival, and it takes place on Kartika Amavasya that corresponds to mid-October/November. According to Hindu mythology, Diwali was first observed to celebrate the homecoming of Shri Rama along with Devi Sita and Lakshmana from 14 years of exile, which also saw Lord Rama kill Ravana to restore Dharma on earth. People draw beautiful rangoli designs near the entrance door, decorate their houses with earthen diyas, candles and lanterns. They seek divine blessings of Devi Lakshmi and Ganesha during Laxmi Pujan. They prepare scrumptious prasad as well as dinner recipes, wear new clothes, spread joy and happiness all around.

On that note, we bring you the most beautiful collection of Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year images, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year GIF, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year messages in Gujarati, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year greeting cards, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year in Hindi, Happy and Prosperous Diwali quotes, Happy Healthy and Prosperous Diwali, Very Happy and Prosperous Diwali, and more.

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali, Endow You With Opulence and Prosperity, Happiness Comes at Your Steps! Wishing You a Bright Future in Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali and New Year Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish U and Your Family a Very Happy Diwali & Prosperous New Year. May God Fulfill All Your Life With Health, Wealth & Happiness.

Happy Diwali Messages and Prosperous New Year Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Wishes for a Joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year With a Plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Dawn Marks the Arrival of Light in the World of Darkness, May the Lights of the Diwali Mark the Beginning of a Shining New Year in Your Life. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

How to Download Happy Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Happy Diwali 2020 Stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Stickers have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. From super traditional relatives to funky-cool friends, these Stickers will be loved by one and all. HERE is the download link. Sending love and light this Diwali and every single day. Hope you’re having a bright and wonderful celebration. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year!

