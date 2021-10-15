Dussehra is a significant Hindu festival celebrated pan India. This year, it will be observed on October 15, Friday. It is the tenth day of Sharad Navratri and is also known as Vijay Dashami. The dashami tithi starts at 6:52 pm on October 14 and will end at 6:02 pm on October 15. Here's a collection of Dussehra 2021 greetings, Happy Dussehra images, Ram Ravan Antim Yudh GIFs, Happy Dussehra SMS, Happy Vijayadashami wishes and messages to celebrate this wonderful day.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pandals saw less footfall, but the excitement of the festival remains high. More people have been seen to come out and celebrate the Navratri festival this year as compared to last year. The nine days have also seen people sending messages to wish their friends the beginning of the festivities. We, at LatestLY, have brought together messages that will help you get into the festive mood with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Here's Why Apta Leaves or 'Sona' Are Exchanged on Dasara or Vijayadashami.

Mahishasur Mardini was the name given to Maa Durga as she won the battle against buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasur Mardini means the killer of Mahishasura. It was believed the Mahishasura had a boon that he couldn’t be killed by a man. Therefore, the divine energies of the devas were incarnated together into Maa Durga to destroy Mahishasura. This victory of Maa Durga symbolises the victory of good over evil and to celebrate the same, here are some exciting HD Wallpapers and GIF images that you can send to one and all.

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dusshera to Everyone! May the Positivity in the World Overshadow All Negativities and Make Your Life Beautiful.

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You Wisdom and Good Health. May No Negativity Prevails in Your Life. May You Enjoy Its Every Moment. Happy Dusshera!

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Break Your Barriers and Step Ahead for a Better and Bright Future. Happy Dusshera!

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Victory of Good Over Evil. Good Over Bad. Happy Dusshera!

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Year the Evil of Ego and Attitude Dies and May Your Heart and Love Announces the Victory. Happy Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra GIF Images and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra!

How to Download Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Dussehra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link. You can download and send these lovely wishes, greetings, images and GIFs to your family and friends.

Another significance of this day is Lord Ram’s victory over demon Ravana. Before commencing the war with Ravana, Lord Ram took blessings of Maa Durga by conducting a puja. For the puja, he needed 100 blue lotus flowers but he could collect only 99. Showing his intense honesty and devotion towards Maa Durga, he offered his one eye which was blue in colour. Maa Durga was very impressed to see his devotion and blessed him with victory in the war. Therefore, every year on Dussehra, effigy of ten-headed demon Ravana is burnt worldwide and people celebrate the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Here are some Vijay Dashami and Dussehra messages that you can send on this auspicious day to wish your family and friends. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra and Happy Vijay Dashami 2021!

