Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Vasu Baras, is the first day of Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra. It will be observed on October 21, Friday, this year. On Govatsa Dwadashi, people worship cows as a thanksgiving gesture for their help in sustaining human life. On this day, people refrain from consuming any milk products. They make mud idols of cows if they don’t find any cows around to worship. As you celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

According to the Hindu calendar, Vasu Baras is observed on the twelfth day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Here are wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves on First Day of Diwali.

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi.

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Beautiful Festival Brighten Our Homes and Bring All of Us Joy and Contentment. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022!

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings on the Happy Occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi.

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

Many people observe a fast on this day which is referred to as Nandini Vrat. Observing the fast, they abstain from having wheat and milk products. As you observe Nandini Vrat on Govatsa Dwadashi 2022, we wish you all a very Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022!

