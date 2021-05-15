International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year to reflect on the importance of family and the bond that it helps us form. The celebration of International Day of Families 2021 is extremely important. In the past year we have all understood the important role that families play in keeping us happy and healthy. This is the reason that people are sure to share International Day of Families wishes and messages, Happy International Day of Families 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and International Day of Families 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

The observance of International Day of Families was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993. This day gives you the opportunity to also discuss various issues relating to families and allows people to really open up about their personal journeys and experiences. Every year, International Day of Families celebrations revolve around specific teams that helps people address the subject with much more nuance. The theme for International Day of Families 2021 is "Families and New Technologies.”

While technologies are supposed to help you get closer to the world, it can often stand in between the family. This year’s theme is focusing on ensuring that this is not the case. From teaching your loved ones of the ways that they can use technology to come closer to understanding the steps that you can take to show them that you are present and listening. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Families 2021 here are some International Day of Families wishes and messages, Happy International Day of Families 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and International Day of Families 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Most Important Thing in the World Is Family and Love.” – John Wooden

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Nothing Is Better than Going Home to Family and Eating Good Food and Relaxing.” –Irina Shayk

WhatsApp Message Reads: “To Us, Family Means Putting Your Arms Around Each Other and Being There.” –Barbara Bush

WhatsApp Message Reads: “In Family Life, Love Is the Oil That Eases Friction, the Cement That Binds Closer Together, and the Music That Brings Harmony.” –Friedrich Nietzsche

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Day of Families 2021

We hope that this International Day of Families helps you get closer to your loved ones. It is important to realise that this observance does not only limit to the family that we are born into but also the family that we create around ourselves. So this day also stands as an opportunity to celebrate this chosen family. And we hope you do just that. Happy International Day of Families 2021!

