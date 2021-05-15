International Day of Families 2021 Quotes: It’s a popular saying, “When everything else fails, there’s family.” Every year, the world celebrates the global event of International Day of Families on May 15. The festivities of the international event take under the leadership of the United Nations (UN). The day aims to address issues and concerns about families and promote awareness about the “social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.” People spend the enjoying with their families in a grandeur manner. However, with COVID-19 measures in place, celebrations would be indoor mainly. Nonetheless, you can share these latest International Day of Families quotes and saying with your loved ones to make them feel special on this day of the global event.

Every year, the International Day of Families is celebrated on a specific theme. This year's official theme is "Families and New Technologies".







WhatsApp Message Reads: Family Is Always by Our Side, No Matter What Comes. Happy International Day of Families 2021



















The first observance of International Day of Families took place in the year 1993 after the UN passed a resolution. The global event aims to promote harmony amongst families, and their members, and the issues that plague society at large. It is an opportunity to tend to sour ties and make amends amongst themselves. To know more about International Day of Families, you can click here.

As May 15 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy International Day of Families 2021.

