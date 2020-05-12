Happy International Nurses Day 2020 HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers: Celebrate Florence Nightingale's 200th Birth Anniversary With These WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings

Happy International Nurses Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 annually to recognise the work of nurses. Generally every year, various events and programs are conducted to commemorating the work of nurses. As we observe the day, we bring to you Happy International Nurses Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers which you can send to nurses thanking them for their selfless job. May 12 was chosen as International Nurses Day as it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. She is known to have changed the way society perceived the profession of nursing in earlier times. On her 200th birth anniversary, here are Nurses Day HD images, quotes, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and GIF greetings to thank nurses. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

Send them these wishes and thank them for all they do for us. This day assigned for nurses, let's show our love and gratitude for them. Use these beautiful messages and greetings to tell them how proud you are about them and is forever indebted to the profession. Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day Quote Reads: A Nurse Gives Comfort, Care and Attention to Others When They Are in the Most Sensitive Condition. You Make the Most Wonderful Nurse. Wishing You a Very Happy Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day Quote Reads: Only Few Get a Chance to Serve People and Nurses Are One of Them. Sending My Best Wishes to an Amazing Nurse on the Occasion of International Nurses Day 2020!

International Nurses Day Quote Reads: It Takes Real Dedication and Strength to Work in a Profession Like Yours. You Have to Completely Surrender Yourself Into Serving Others. Salute to Your Hard Work and Wish You a Very Happy International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day Quote Reads: You Are a Role Model for All of Us to Be Kind to Patients and Be Ready to Help Them. Happy International Nurses Day!

International Nurses Day Quote Reads: We Can Sleep Comfortably Because We Know That Someone Is There to Take Care of Our Loved Ones, Someone Is There to Give Them Medicines on Time. You Are Doing a Wonderful Job. Warm Wishes to You on Nurses Day!!!!

The first celebration of International Nurses Day was held in 1965, when the International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrated this day. As per the ICN website, the theme for this year's celebration is Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health. During the current pandemic, the role of nurses has become quite evident. From long working hours to being relentlessly serving the sick, their work is beyond commendable. On International Nurses Day 2020, let's thank nurses for their selfless contribution to society. Happy International Nurses Day!