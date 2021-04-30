The festive occasion of Maharashtra Day is here, and the celebrations of this historic day might be marred by the Covid-19 pandemic this year as well. Popularly known as Maharashtra Din, the day is observed to commemorate the formation of Maharashtra after bifurcating the Bombay State in 1960. There are grand celebrations across the state, and the festivities often include parades, community gatherings, and political speeches. There are several things which one would want to know about the observance of Maharashtra Day 2021 – its date, history, significance, and more. If you are searching for details about Maharashtra Day 2021, then you have reached the right spot.

What Is the Date of Maharashtra Day 2021?

Every year, the event Maharashtra Day is observed on May 1. The occasion of Maharashtra Day is celebrated as a public holiday in the state. This year it will be observed on Saturday. Gujarat Day 2021 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat Statehood Day.

What Is the History of Maharashtra Day?

As per the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, the boundaries of states were defined based on languages. In this context, the Bombay State was created, where people of multiple cultures – Gujarati, Marathi, Konkani, and Kutchhi – were co-habitats. However, there were several socio-political movements in those times to divide the Bombay State into two parts.

The first part of Bombay State was proposed to be called Maharashtra, where people of Marathi and Konkani cultures and languages would live. The second part would be called Gujarat, where people of Gujarati and Kutchhi cultures and languages would reside.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, was passed in Parliament on April 25, 1960. However, it came into effect on May 1, 1960. Due to this bifurcation, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence. Hence, there are grandeur celebrations on this occasion, marking the festivities of the historic occasion. Maharashtra Din 2021 Rangoli Designs: Quick & Easy Rangoli Patterns and Stunning Ideas to Celebrate Maharashtra Day at Home (Watch DIY Videos).

What Is the Significance of Maharashtra Day?

Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state by people of different castes, communities, and cultures in a vivid and jovial manner. There are state-level celebrations, which include political speeches, ceremonies, public events, etc. There are several cultural programmes organised that showcase the rich culture and traditions of Maharashtra. However, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will be curtailed and rightly so to prioritise the safety of people from the deadly virus.

Every year, there is a grandeur parade that takes place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of the state makes a speech. Maharashtra Day is celebrated as a public holiday, where schools, government institutions and organisations are shut down for a day.

A lot of new programmes and projects are announced by both government and private companies on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The day is celebrated to commemorate the Marathi-speaking populace in the state. Also, Maharashtra Day is observed as a ‘Dry Day’, when there’s the sale of alcohol across the state.

