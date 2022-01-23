National Girl Child Day is observed in India to raise awareness about the need of empowering the daughters of the country. It is observed every year on January 24. Here's a collection of Happy National Girl Child Day 2022 wishes, National Girl Child Day 2022 images, empowering quotes for young girls, National Girl Child Day wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, SMS, Facebook status, and a lot more to celebrate the day.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development along with the Indian government decided to celebrate this day on January 24, 2008. The reason behind selecting this day as National Girl Child Day was Indira Gandhi. She became the first woman Prime Minister of the country On January 24 and therefore marked importance in the history of the country and empowerment of women. As you celebrate this day to honour the daughters of the country, we at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Quotes and Facebook messages that you can send and greet one and all on this special day. Know Date, Significance and History of Rashtriya Balika Diwas To Raise Awareness About Inequities Girls Face in Indian Society

On this day, state governments organise events at the state level to raise awareness about the rights of women in the country. There were times when a girl child was killed inside the womb, married off at an early age, were not allowed to step out of the house etc. Since independence, the government has been making efforts to raise the status of women in the country. And therefore, National Girl Child Day is celebrated in the country as a way of creating awareness against the discrimination faced by girl child in society. As you observe National Girl Child Day 20222, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Facebook messages that you can download and send to females around you on this day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This World Become a Safer and Happier Place for a Girl Child To Live Happily. Warm Wishes on National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Grin Makes Me Happy. Your Examples of Overcoming Adversity Make Me Proud. Thank You for Being an Incredible Daughter. I Cherish You. Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy and Healthy Girl Child With a Safe and Progressive Environment Is What We All Dream For. Wishing a Very Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Daughters Deserve Every Ounce of Respect As Everyone. They Are Not To Be Belittled. Happy National Girl Child Day.

The theme for National Girl Child Day 2022 is ‘Empowering girls for a better Future’. The government has run many schemes like Beti Padao, Beti Bachao, Save Girl Child, Samagra Shiksha and many more to raise awareness against the discrimination faced by girls. National Girl Child Day is yet another effort that raises awareness against discrimination faced by girl child on the basis of education, health and nutrition. As we observe this day for women empowerment, here are WhatsApp stickers, Quotes, GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can send and greet one and all in your family. Wishing a very Happy National Girl Child Day 2022!

