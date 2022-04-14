Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, is celebrated as the first day of the year according to the Tamil Calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on or about April 14 every year. As we celebrate Puthandu 2022 on Thursday, let us check out the latest greetings and messages for the day. In this article, you will find a bunch of Happy Puthandu 2022 greetings, Puthandu 2022 wishes, Happy Puthandu images, Puthandu Vazthukal GIFs, Puthandu Vazthukal images, Tamil New Year 2022 messages, WhatsApp stickers, SMS, Facebook quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day.

Puthandu is also known as Puthuvarudam, Chithirai Thirunal or Tamil New Year. In south and southeast Asia, it is observed as the traditional new year and is known by other names such as Vishu in Kerala and Baisakhi in northern and central India. As you celebrate Puthandu 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the festival. Puthandu 2022 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu HD Images: Tamil New Year Kolam and ‘Happy Puthandu’ Flower Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Day!

Puthandu is observed as a day of family time. Tamil people greet each other by saying "Puthandu vazthukal" or "iniya puthandu nalvazhthukkal" wishes in Tamil. People clean up their houses and prepare a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items. They wear new clothes on this day, and children go to elders to pay their respect and seek their blessings. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to your friends and relatives to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Tamil New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Puthandu Bring Peace and Affluence in the Lives of All Your Family Members. Happy Tamil New Year!

Tamil New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: "On This Tamil New Year, Wish You Be Showered With the Divine Blessings of Happiness and Prosperity, Puthandu Vazthukal!"

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Health, Great Fortune and Wonderful Life, This Is All I Wish for You This Year. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

Happy Tamily New Year (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Puthandu Vazthukal Has Come to Shower Blessings on Your Welcome It by Heart.

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings to You and Your Family from Our Side. Have a Great and Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

Happy Tamil New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each of Your Days Be Filled with Cheer, New Resolutions and Success, From This Beautiful Day of Puthandu Till the Next. Have a Happy Tamil New Year!

Happy Puthandu Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Tamil New Year’s Day Bring Joy, Prosperity, Success and Hope into Your Lives and Your Near and Dear Ones. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

How to Download Puthandu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Puthandu stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store online. HERE is the download link.

As the families enjoy the feast on this day, a special dish called Mangai Pachadi is prepared from various flavours, similar to pachadi of new year foods of Ugadi and Vishu. It is a ritual for all Tamil people to taste this dish. The people celebrate the festival with their family and friends and have a great time. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and wish your loved ones. Happy Puthandu 2022!

