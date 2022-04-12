Puthandu or Varusha Pirappu is the celebration of Tamil New Year. It marks the first day of the Tamil calendar and the festival date is set around the Solar Cycle like many Hindu calendars. The festival is said to celebrate the movements of the Sun and around the time of Puthandu, the sun is at the centre which is supposed to signify balance. Ahead of Puthandu 2022, here's a collection of the latest Puthandu 2022 messages, Happy Tamil New Year 2022 greetings, Puthandu images, Puthandu wishes and greetings, Puthandu Vazthukal images, Tamil New Year 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, SMS and more to celebrate the day. Puthandu 2022 Date in India: When Is Varusha Pirappu? Know History, Significance and Traditions Related to Tamil New Year.

The balance of life with nature, with relations and with themselves. The festival is deeply rooted in traditions that have been followed by generations. Houses are cleaned prior to the days of the festival, kolam is drawn at the entrances of the house, a lamp is placed in the middles of the Kolam, the place is decked with flowers and garlands and people seek blessings of their elders and visit family and friends. To mark the occasion of Puthandu 2022, we have created beautiful messages and wishes that you can send to your family and friends to pass on your greetings. The phrase "Puthandu Vazthukal" is one of the commonly used during the festivities, its meaning in English is "Happy New Year." Puthandu 2022 Food: Make Mangai Pachadi Recipe To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Flavour!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Year's Puthandu Bring in Abundance of Joy And Prosperity To Your Life. Have A Blessed Tamil New Year 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Dawn is About To Break, to Give Light To A Brighter Road, Have A Happier Journey This Year! Happy Puthandu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greet The Puthandu with Great Hope, Enthusiasm, And Expectation. Hope For A Year That Is Full Of Only Joy, Serenity And Opulence. Happy Tamil New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every End Is a New Beginning. Keep Your Spirits Unshaken And You Shall Always Walk On The Path Of Success And Glory. Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You A Happy, Joyful And Prosperous Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Puthandu is celebrated to mark the Tamil New Year, the festival is also known as the yellow Harvest festival. Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14 this year. Around the same time, other states and regions in India will also be observing Hindu Solar New Year's day like Vishu in Kerala, Baisakhi in Punjab, Jur Sital in the Mithila region and so on.

