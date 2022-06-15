Raja Parba or Mithuna Sankranti is a three-day long festival that is widely celebrated across Odisha. Raja Parba 2022 will be commemorated from June 15. This festival is a commemoration of womanhood and the celebration begins on the first day with Raja Parba or Pahilli Raja. This is followed by the celebration of Mithuna Sankranti on the second day and Basi Raja on the third and final day. To mark this celebration, people are sure to share Raja Parba 2022 wishes, Happy Mithuna Sankranti greetings and messages, Happy Raja Parba 2022 Whatsapp Stickers and Mithuna Sankranti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Raja Parba 2022 Date in Odisha: Know Mithuna Sankranti Traditions, Mythology and Significance of Celebrating the Three-Day-Long Festival of Womanhood.

The celebration of Raja Parba marks the day that mother Goddess Earth or the divine wife of Lord Vishnu undergoes menstruation during the first three days. The celebration usually falls in Mid-June. The second day of the Raja Parba celebration marks the beginning of Mithuna month, hence the name Mithuna Sankranti. On this day, people mainly worship Goddess Bhudevi, who is the wife of Lord Jagannath. The popularity of the Raja Parba celebration mainly began in medieval times and was an agricultural holiday, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Bhudevi.

According to Mythology, after the three-day observance of Raja Parba, Goddess Bhudevi’s idol is given a ceremonious bath and this day is called as Basumati snana. As we prepare to celebrate Raj Parba 2022, here are some Raja Parba 2022 wishes, Happy Mithuna Sankranti greetings and messages, Happy Raja Parba 2022 Whatsapp Stickers and Mithuna Sankranti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Menstruation is considered to be a significant part of one’s reproductive life. And the celebration of Raja Parba is a celebration of fertility. Just like people who menstruate are confirming their strong signs of fertility, Mother Earth is believed to menstruate during these three days, showing her fertility which is crucial for a prosperous agricultural year. We hope that the celebration of Raja Parba 2022 fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness in the world. Happy Raja Parba 2022!

