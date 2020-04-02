Happy Rama Navami 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos and Messages to Send Wishes of Shri Ram Navmi

Happy Ram Navami Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Ram Navami 2020: The occasion of Ram Navami is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. Ram Navami 2020 is being celebrated today ie on April 2. The festival of Ram Navami is observed with grandeur festivities and in high spirits. Devotees of Lord Rama send Ram Navami wishes and images, messages and greetings in Hindi to their loved ones on this auspicious day.

People can send these latest and popular Ram Navami 2020 wishes and greetings to their dear ones via text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and SMSes as well. It is a nice feeling to connect with your friends, family, relatives and greet them with festive greetings on this auspicious day.

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Rama for You Should Mean the Path He Trod, the Ideal He Held Aloft, and the Ordinance He Lay Down, They Are Eternal and Timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

Message reads: May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your Family.

Message reads: With Gleam of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants, May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Ram Navami

Rama Navami 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan Ko, Humara Pranam Hai, Aapko Aur Apke Parivaar Ko Ram Navami Ki Shubhkaamnaye!

On this day, we wish you all a very 'Happy Ram Navami 2020'