Republic Day 2023 wishes and HD images for free download online: One of the three national holidays in India, Republic Day honours the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. On August 15, 1947, India declared its independence from Britain (a day recognised as a separate national holiday); yet, for the first three years of its independence, the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 continued to play a significant role in the country's governance. As a nod to the Indian National Congress' Purna Swaraj (full self-rule) independence proclamation from 1930, which is seen as the first tangible step toward independence from Britain, January 26 was chosen as the formal enactment date. And to make the 74th Republic Day 2023 more special, here's a collection of Republic Day 2023 wishes, Happy Republic Day 2023 greetings, Republic Day images, Happy Republic Day 2023 HD wallpapers, patriotic quotes and SMS to celebrate the day!

India enthusiastically and joyfully observes Republic Day every year. This day is set aside to honour the independent India Constitution. Colleges and universities frequently fly the national flag. The entire nation hosts cultural events that support India's fight for independence. At India Gate in New Delhi, the Indian President raises the country's flag. Rajpath in New Delhi is the location of the most glorious parades. The parade, which is organised by the Ministry of Defence, is led by the Indian President. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

The event showcases India's rich cultural diversity and military capabilities. The day also honours the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Putting a ringlet on the head of each martyr, India's Prime Minister shows his respect. To mark the National Republic Day, we have curated new Gantantra Diwas wishes, quotes, greetings, messages for WhatsApp, Telegram, and Images for Facebook status.

Happy Republic Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy the Freedom of the Country, but Always Remember the Responsibility It Gives Us – To Protect the Nation and Make It Better. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Hindustan Humara! – Let’s Join Hands in Keeping the Head High of Our Nation. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Republic Day, Let’s Promise To Build a Country That Will Be the Ideal Place To Thrive for the Next Generations.

Happy Republic Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Republic Day, Let’s Follow in the Footsteps of Our Great Leaders in Making India the Best Country in the World.

Happy Republic Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Constitution of India Was Established on Republic Day. Today, Let’s Pledge To Protect Our Constitution and Everything That It Stands For.

Republic Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings To Celebrate the Day Indian Constitution Came Into Effect

On this day, the Indian Prime Minister pays tribute to the martyrs by decorating the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and the raising of the flag come next. Awards such as the Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Vir Chakra are given to valiant soldiers. Awards are given to people of all ages who have shown bravery in the face of difficulty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).