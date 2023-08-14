Sawan Shivratri usually falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Sawan. This year, it will be observed twice in Sawan on July 15 (Saturday) and August 14 (Monday). As you celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2023, here's a collection of messages, greetings, wishes and images to send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

During the Sawan Shivratri festival, devotees observe fasts and engage in various religious activities to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. They visit Shiva temples, offer prayers, and perform rituals such as Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga) with water, milk, honey, and other sacred substances. Devotees also chant prayers, sing devotional songs, and read or listen to religious scriptures.

Sawan Shivratri holds great significance in Hindu mythology and is considered an auspicious occasion to worship Lord Shiva. It is said that observing fasts and performing prayers during this time can bring blessings, peace, and fulfilment of desires. Devotees believe that Lord Shiva is highly pleased and easily pleased during this month, and sincere devotion can lead to spiritual growth and liberation. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, wallpapers and SMS.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless You With Success, Happiness, Peace, and Prosperity This Shivratri. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate This Auspicious Day With Special Prayers to Lord Shiva and Offer Water, Milk, Yogurt, Honey, and Bel Leaves To Have a Successful Life. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray to the Ultimate Saviour on This Auspicious Day of Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless You With Power, Stability and Remove All Your Obstacles To Guide You Towards Success. Happy Sawan Shivratri to You All!

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Prayers Are Granted by Lord Shiva, and May Happiness and Goodness Surrounding You and Your Family. A Very Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri is a significant festival for Shiva devotees, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in various parts of India and by Hindus around the world who worship Lord Shiva. Wishing everyone a Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023!

