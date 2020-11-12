Happy Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Vasu Baras, the festival of Maharashtra that sees worship of cows and cow calves. It is called Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras. Some even call it Govatsa Dwadashi and it celebrated with great fervour, a day before Dhanteras in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. People offer prayers to cows and also send across Govatsa Dwadashi wishes and greetings. 'Go' means 'cow' while 'Vatsa' means a calf. Diwali celebrations begin with Vasubaras. As Diwali Day-1 is celebrated with Festival Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras, Diwali Day-2 sees Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam, Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja, Tamil Deepavali. Diwali Day-3 is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali Lakshmi Puja, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja. Diwali Day-4 Festival Diwali Snan, Diwali Devpuja, Dyuta Krida, Gowardhan Puja, Annakut Puja, Bali Pratipada whereas Diwali Day-5 Festival . Legends related to this day describe honouring Nandini, the divine cow. To celebrate the day, devotees also draw lovely cow face rangoli on this day. Sending out greetings and wishes, Vasu Baras 2020 greetings, Vagh Baras images and wallpapers are quite popular on this day when Kamadhenu or Surabhi, the wish-granting cow is said to have emerged during the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the cosmic ocean.

The day celebrates Nandini is Kamdhenu's daughter and just like her mother, is a "cow of plenty". People observe Nandini Vrat, dedicated to the worship of cows as they hold a sacred place in Hinduism. The five-day-long festival, Diwali 2020, will be observed from November 12-16. Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day before Dhanteras in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka is Govatsa Dwadashi. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Vasu Baras (also written Vasubaras) and in the honour of cows and calves. And if you are looking for Vasu Baras 2020 images with greetings in Marathi, we have a collection of Vasu Baras Marathi messages, photos and greetings to send wishes of the first day of Diwali. The importance of livestock in India is considered extremely auspicious. In Indian culture, the cow has been given the status of the mother and is considered to be revered. Cows & calves are worshipped on the day of Vasubaras, the festival of Ashwin Vadya Dvadashis Vasubaras, also called Govats Dwadashi.

How do people celebrate Vasubaras festival? What to do and what not to do on this day? How to fast Vasubaras? know more about the day celebrated before Diwali aka the festival of lights. Meanwhile, we have special WhatsApp stickers which you can send via the app, collection of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Wishes & Vasu Baras HD Images. To spread positivity on this day, people exchange wishes and greetings with loved ones and for that, we have Vasu Baras images, HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, photos, and more to celebrate the festival of Govatsa Dwadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govatsa Dwadasichya Apanasa VA Apalya Parivarasa Hardika Subheccha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Divine Light Of Vasu Baras, Spread Into Your Life, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness And Good Health. Happy Vasu Baras

Message Reads: Gaay Ani Vasarachi Angi Asleli Udaarta, Prasannta, Shantata ani Samruddhi Apnas Labho! Vasu Baras Chya Khup Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Vasu Baras, Diwalicha Pahila Divas, Hi Diwali Tumhala Ani Tumachya Kutumbiyana Sukhachi, Samruddhichi ani Bharabharatichi Javo. Vasu Barasachya Khup Khup Shubhechha

Message Reads: Govatsa Dwadashi chya Tumchya Parivaras Khup Shubhechha!

Message Reads: Happy Vasu Baras 2020

All the streets, lanes and markets are flooded with colourful flowers and lights during the Diwali festivity. 2020 Vasu Baras or Vasubaras marks the beginning of Diwali festival in Maharashtra. In the state of Gujarat, Vasu Baras is celebrated by the name of Vagh Baras. The main reason to celebrate this festival is to honour cows. The day is also named as Guru Dwadashi or Govatsa Dwadashi in some parts of India. For good health and wealth of the family, married women observe Gau Pujan along with Sri Krishna Puja.

