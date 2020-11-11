The festival of lights, Diwali, also called as Deepavali is just a day away. Yes, the first day of Diwali 2020 which is marked as Vasu Baras in some states will be celebrated tomorrow, November 12. This day worships cows in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The holy cow Nandini is respected and prayed to, to fulfill one's wishes and desires. And every Diwali celebration sees people cleaning their homes, donning new clothes, making special food items and an exchange of Happy Diwali messages. People also make special rangoli to adorn their homes on this festive occasion. There are special traditional rangoli designs made every day of the five-day festival. Some make rangoli with flowers, others make a face of tiger for the Vagh Baras day. Ahead of Vagh Baras 2020, we bring you special tiger rangoli pics and videos which will help you make beautiful rangoli tomorrow.

Vagh Baras is also called as Vasu Baras and Govtasa Dwadashi both of which honour cows. Cows play an important role in Hinduism and are respected for their motherly nature, their ability to provide a man with milk and thus largely help in his survival. On this day, people make rangoli of cows as well as tigers because in some tribal areas, there is an enactment of man dressed as tiger chasing another one dressed as a cow. So traditionally people also make tiger rangoli. We have got you some pictures and videos to make rangoli in shape of a tiger. Diwali Rangoli 2020 Designs and Photos: Beautiful 'Happy Diwali' Rangoli Patterns to Grace Your Homes On the Auspicious Festival (Watch Videos).

Watch Video to Make Tiger in Vagh Baras Rangoli:

Watch Video to Make Cow Rangoli for Vasu Baras:

See Pics of Vagh Baras Rangoli

View this post on Instagram #happyvaghbaras#tigerrangoli#madebyme A post shared by Rohan Khatri (@rrkhatri) on Nov 8, 2015 at 8:19am PST

Tiger Face Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ll_nick_ll (@nickpriya_) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:28am PDT

Happy Diwali Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Pawar (@relaxing_rangoli_art) on Nov 10, 2020 at 6:44am PST

A Lovely Tiger Rangoli

View this post on Instagram #rangoli🎆#rangoliart🎨#rangoli_made_by_me #vaghbaras2019 A post shared by Dharmi🎨 (@t.h.e_army) on Oct 24, 2019 at 11:13pm PDT

Vasu Baras Cow Face Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art knack by Aditi (@art_knack_by_aditi_) on Nov 8, 2020 at 8:37am PST

You can use the above pictures for reference to make beautiful Tiger at your door. You can also choose to draw just a tiger face and write the message of Happy Vagh Baras or Happy Diwali in Rangoli colours. We hope you enjoy making beautiful traditional Rangoli designs for this Deepawali festival. Wishing you all Happy Diwali and Happy Vagh Baras 2020!

