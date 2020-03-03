Happy World Wildlife Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Greetings and SMS to Give Messages of Conservation

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Our wildlife is one of the most crucial aspects of our ecosystem that contributes to the balance and beauty of the planet. However, this balance has been distorted thanks to the unfair trade practices, illegal hunting and other issues and the United Nations has been striving to unite people and fight this battle. They adopted the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973 on March 3 for this purpose. Since 2013, March 3 has been observed as World Wildlife Day. Environmentalists and activists enjoy celebrating this day by sharing Happy World Wildlife Day wishes and messages, World Wildlife Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, fun facts of wildlife, World Wildlife Day 2020 greetings and more to raise awareness on this issue. World Wildlife Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts on Wildlife Habitat And Its Conservation That is Essential For Better Future.

Wildlife and fauna conservation is a crucial aspect of combating climate change. The celebration of World Wildlife Day as a way to spread awareness about the subject and open conversations was suggested by Thailand and countries worldwide have shown great enthusiasm in taking this cause forward. The UN marked March 3 as World Wildlife Day since it was when the UNGA Resolution was passed in 1973. This resolution reaffirmed the intrinsic value of wildlife and its various contributions to the overall well being of humankind.

Every year the celebration of World Wildlife Day is marked with an annual theme, which directs the focus of that year's events, conferences and functions. World Wildlife Day 2020 has a theme of "Sustaining all life on earth". This year's celebration will, therefore, revolve around discussions on the ways and means of sustaining all life on earth, and people will share Happy World Wildlife Day 2020 and highlight quotes and sayings on sustainability on this day.

Message reads: On the Occasion of World Wildlife Day, Sending Warm Wishes to You. Let Us Join Hands to Save Wildlife to Save Our Future. Happy World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: We All Are Inter-Connected and Inter-Related. With Detreating Wildlife, Humans Will Be Left With a Dark Future. Happy World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: World Wildlife Day Reminds Us All That the Onus of Saving the Wildlife Lies on Us Because We Are the Ones Who Destroyed It As Well.

Message reads: It Will Not Change the World if You Will Save One Animal but It Will Certainly Change the World for That One Animal. Warm Wishes on World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: We Cannot Bring Back Those Who Are Extinct but We Still Have Time to Save Those Who Are Still Alive. Wishing You All Happy World Wildlife Day.

The theme for previous years has been around water, wild cats and elephants among other things. World Wildlife Day celebrations involve everything from special events across the world to awareness programs on the ways to live sustainably. We hope that this World Wildlife Day you take a small step towards being more sustainable.