The start of the ninth month in the Gregorian Calendar will bring in the mesmerising lunar event before the fall equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. The lunar occurrence is called Harvest Moon, which will occur closest to the autumnal equinox. The September full moon will be witnessed for three days. Harvest Moon 2022 date is September 10, Saturday, which will reach its peak illumination at 3.28 pm IST. Apart from its old European name, Harvest Moon, the celestial phenomenon is known by the names Corn Moon, the Mid-Autumn Moon, Reunion Festival Moon, Chuseok Festival Moon, Potato Harvest Moon, Honey-offering Festival Moon and many more! To reap the magnificence of the Harvest Moon this weekend, let's get to know more about the astronomical event in detail. Astronomical Events in 2022: From Total Lunar Eclipse in May to Partial Solar Eclipse in October, Check Full List of Celestial Event Calendar.

Harvest Moon 2022 Timing

For all the sky gazers, it's again time to experience a full moon night from September 9 to 11. Technically, the moon turns full at a specific point. In the case of Harvest Moon, it is 3.29 pm IST on Saturday.

Harvest Moon Meaning & Significance

Frequently, the Harvest Moon that may occur in September or October in the English Calendar coincides with many cultural and religious holidays. In Vietnam, China and other Asian nations, this full moon comes at the time of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. In India, the Harvest Moon corresponds to the time when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors by offering food. The full moon day marks the start of this observance called Pitru Paksha, or fortnight of the ancestors. For all the Selenophiles, you may check the Harvest Moon in the East for a clear, unobstructed view. The full moon always rises in the East at sunset and sets in the west on the following daybreak.

