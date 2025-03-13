Holi is a two-day Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning of the spring season and is filled with colours and cheer. Holi 2025 is marked from March 13 and will go on till March 14. Commonly called as Festival of Colours, Holi is commemorated for various different reasons and is often seen as a day of celebration and happiness. According to some devotees, Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna while others believe that it is the day that Lord Vishnu emerged victorious as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu. As we celebrate Holi 2025, here is everything you need to know about the legend of Holi, why it is celebrated and how to commemorate it. Happy Holi 2025! Places That Every Traveller Should Visit To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

When Is Holi 2025?

Holi is a two-day festival that is celebrated from the full moon day in the month of Phalgun. The celebration of Holi begins with Holika Dahan on the full moon day - which will fall on March 13 and is comemrated well into the following day as Rang Wali Holi. Holika Dahan is the lighting of a bonfire which is supposed to symbolise all things evil. Holika Dahan Muhurta for Holi 2025 is from 08:27 to 09:44 on March 13.

The Legend of Holi and Holika Dahan

There are different stories that surround the celebration of Holi. however, the most prominently known story is that of King Hiranyakashipu and Lord Vishnu. According to legends, King Hiranyakashipu was a proud and mighty demon king who expected all his followers to only worship him. However, his own son - Prahalad - became a stoic devotee of Lord Vishu, which irked the king. Prahald was subjected to various cases of cruel punishment, which did nothing to deter his devotion. Finally, Hiranyakashipu’s sister - Holika - who was supposed to be fire-proof, convinced Prahalad to sit with her in a bonfire, to test Lord Vishnu’s might and power. While Hiranyakashipu and Holika expected the young boy to be consumed by the fire, his continuous prayer to Lord Vishnu helped protect him and Holika became a victim of the fire instead. This is the reason that Holika Dahan is conducted on the first day of Holi to remmeber the victory of good and the end of all things evil. It is said that Lord Vishnu, then took the half human half lion Narsimha avatar to finally kill King Hiranyakashipu - who had a blessing that he could not be killed by humans, animals, gods, or any weapon, at any time, or place.

We hope that this information helps you to celebrate Holi to the fullest with renewed enthusiasm. The celebration of Holi is considered to be an extremely auspicious and joyous time as it fills our lives with all the happy colours of spring time. Here’s hoping Holi 2025 brings with it the love, light and hope you deserve. Happy Holi 2025!

