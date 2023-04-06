Holy Saturday, also known as Great and Holy Saturday, is the last and final day of Holy Week. It is the seventh and final day of Holy Week, the day Jesus ‘rested’ from His work of bestowing redemption to mankind. Holy Saturday falls between Good Friday and Easter Sunday. This year, Holy Saturday 2023 falls on April 8, a day before Easter Sunday. The day commemorates the Harrowing of Hell while Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb. Holy Saturday is also known by various other names like Great and Holy Saturday, the Great Sabbath, Black Saturday, Hallelujah Saturday (in Portugal and Brazil), Glorious Saturday (in the Philippines) or Easter Eve, and called "Joyous Saturday" or "the Saturday of Light" among Coptic Christians.

Holy Saturday 2023 Date

Holy Saturday 2023 falls on April 8, 2023.

Holy Saturday Significance

Holy Saturday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was buried in a tomb and is observed the day before Easter Sunday. The day marks the end of Lent, 40 days of preparation and fasting for Christians. Holy Saturday is when people prepare themselves physically and spiritually before celebrating Christ's resurrection on Easter Day. Christians begin the celebration of the Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday, which provides a transition to the season of Eastertide, graves are decorated with flowers during the day of Holy Saturday, and the celebration of the sunrise service starts before dawn on Easter Sunday. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Wish On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

As per beliefs, it is said that after the death of Jesus Christ, his body was taken down from the cross and placed in a tomb. The ancient scriptures had prophesied that Christ would be resurrected on the third day. It was the day when Mary Magdalene, Salome, and Mary visited the cave where Christ’s body had been laid when they were shocked to see that his body was missing and only the clothes that had covered him were there. A week later, Christ revealed himself and said that he had arisen.

