Holy Wednesday, also known as Spy Wednesday, is the fourth day of the Holy Week and is observed on the Wednesday before Easter Sunday. This annual event commemorates the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot, who agreed to hand Him over to the religious leaders in exchange for thirty pieces of silver. This year, Holy Wednesday 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16. Good Friday 2025 Date in India: Why Is It Called Good Friday?

Holy Wednesday is known by several other names, like Good Wednesday in Western Christianity and Great and Holy Wednesday in Eastern Christianity. With reference to Judas Iscariot's intent to betray Jesus, formed on Holy Wednesday, the day is called as ‘Spy Wednesday’. Holy Week 2025 Dates: When Does the 7 Days of Holy Week Start? Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter – Know Significance of the Sacred Week.

Holy Wednesday 2025 Date

Holy Wednesday 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16.

Holy Wednesday History

As per mentions in the New Testament account of Holy Week, the Sanhedrin gathered and plotted to kill Jesus before the feast of Pesach after Palm Sunday. On the Wednesday before his death, Jesus was in Bethany in the house of Simon the Leper. As he sat at the supper table with his disciples, a woman named Mary anointed Jesus' head and feet with a costly oil of spikenard, following which the disciples asked why the oil was not instead sold and the money given to the poor.

However, Judas Iscariot wanted to keep the money for himself. He went to the Sanhedrin and offered to deliver Jesus to them in exchange for money. From this moment on, Judas sought an opportunity to betray Jesus.

Holy Wednesday Significance

Holy Wednesday is an annual event that is observed by Christians around the world as a time of reflection and prayer. The day focuses on themes like loyalty, repentance, and the cost of betrayal. In some Christian traditions, Holy Wednesday includes special church services, readings from the Gospels, and meditations on the events leading up to the crucifixion.

