India's freedom struggle more than seven decades ago had a long story about unprecedented bloodshed, colonial conventions, sacrifices and all the voices that were raised to form a democratic country. The Nation which now has universal adult suffrage was once under the grips of Britishers. The Country that believes and practices the tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" has whole-heartedly embraced folks from different regions of the sphere for centuries. The land known for its people belonging to distinct caste, languages, religions and customs has made it a great nation. One may wonder how India has managed to complete the remarkable feat. The 75th anniversary of Independence is an opportune event to celebrate the incredible journey of India and its people. Har Ghar Tiranga Rules: Government Tweaks National Flag Code; Know Terms & Conditions to Avoid Incorrect Display of Tricolour Ensign at Home.

The government of India initiated a public campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to inspire citizens to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence. The movement aims to promote the idea of connecting the general public to the national symbol of the country that will remind them of their national duties. Moreover, on his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', the honourable Prime Minister urged the people to change their social media profile pictures with the Indian tricolour ensign from August 2 to August 15. It is also an opportunity to restore our pledge of patriotism. However, if you are fluttering the Tiranga from your home or keeping it somewhere for a crucial purpose, there are specific guidelines one must heed to fold and store the Nation's identity with due respect. The Twitter account of Amrit Mahotsav has laid all the necessary steps to tuck and keep the Tiranga admiringly.

Watch Video of How To Respectfully Fold and Store Tiranga:

Read The Instructions Carefully:

As shown in the picture, firstly, place the Tiranga on your arms or hands and underline the saffron and green bands parallelly beneath the white band. Aftermath, fold the white bar so that only the Ashoka Chakra and the other two bands should be visible. Then you may carry or store the tucked flag in your hands or arms.

