New Year celebrations bring with them many good luck and bad luck practices. In Feng Shui, certain fruits are considered symbols of good luck and prosperity, making them popular choices during the New Year celebrations. Oranges and tangerines, with their vibrant colours and round shape, represent wealth and abundance. The Chinese words for "orange" and "wealth" sound similar, contributing to their auspicious significance. Pomelos are also favoured for their association with prosperity and status.

1. Oranges

Oranges are symbolic of wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture. The colour of oranges is associated with gold, and their round shape is seen as a representation of completeness and good fortune.

2. Tangerines

Similar to oranges, tangerines are considered auspicious in Chinese tradition. Their name in Chinese sounds like "luck" and "wealth," making them a popular choice for New Year celebrations.

3. Pomelos

Pomelos are often associated with abundance and prosperity. Their large size symbolizes abundance, and they are believed to bring good fortune and positive energy to the household.

4. Grapes

While grapes are more commonly associated with New Year's Eve in some Western cultures, they are also considered symbols of good luck and abundance in Feng Shui. Eating twelve grapes at midnight is a tradition in some regions, with each grape representing a month of the coming year.

5. Peaches

In Feng Shui, peaches are symbols of longevity and immortality. They are often associated with health, happiness, and a long life. Peach blossoms, in particular, are considered auspicious.

Including these fruits in your New Year celebrations is believed to attract positive energy and good fortune according to Feng Shui principles. Placing them in key areas of your home or incorporating them into your decorations can enhance the symbolic meaning associated with each fruit.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2024!

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

