Hug Day 2020 Date and Significance: All You Need to Know About the Romantic Sixth Day of Valentine Week

February 7 marks the beginning of Valentines Week ánnually, and the week-long celebration begins with Rose Day. On the sixth day of this celebration, February 12, we celebrate perhaps the most heart-warming celebration - Hug Day. Two days before Valentine’s Day celebrations, on February 14, the most fulfilling act of love is celebrated - Hugs. It is the instant magically mood-changer, that has the power to calm the frenzied, comfort the hurting and cradle the tired. Hug Day holds a lot of significance in the Valentine’s Week celebration and as we prepare to celebrate this season of love, here is everything you need to know about the special day. Happy Hug Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish on Hug Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Valentine’s Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, the selfless and righteous saint who believed in the power of love and fought for it through and through. While it was once a Christian observance, people across the world started celebrating this beautiful day, and the celebration extending to the preceding week. Today, the entire month of February is said to be full of love and happiness, and we begin commemorating Valentine’s Day from February 7. The seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day are celebrated as Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Hug Day 2020 Images With Romantic Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Hug Day Quotes, SMS, GIF Messages and Greetings to Send to Your Valentine.

Hug Day celebrations are some of the most effortless yet fulfilling ones in this week-long festivity. All that one needs to make this day perfect is the perfect hug. Whether you are someone who loves and enjoys hugs or not, this celebration is bound to warm your soul. It is important to realise that this week-long commemoration is a reminder of the small gestures of love that hold more value in our lives. It is something that we often forget, and Valentine’s Week stands as a perfect reminder of this fact. Here’s hoping your Hug Day 2020 is filled with the perfect hugs and fills your life with warmth and happiness!