Independence Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 15 in India. This date marks the 75th year of independence for our country and is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and festivity in government offices, various social grounds, housing societies and of course, offices. Now that most offices are up and running, India’s 75th Independence Day celebration is bound to be filled with all the jazz. From repping the Indian flag colours in various ways to decorating offices to fit the Independence Day theme, there are various things that people can do in preparation for August 15.

The Classic Independence Day Balloon

There is something subtle yet classy about balloon decorations. And this easy to make decor idea is sure to be an easy yet fun way of adding some flair to the office decorations for Independence Day.

Paper DIYs

There is a lot that you can do with just some coloured paper. And this video is an easy and fun way to do just that. From classy wall hangings to 3D wall decor, there are various things that you can make to decorate your workspace or office for the 75th Independence Day.

Is it food or Is It Art?

An easy and quick way to add some independence day feel to your office is by making the right food choices that can be decorated to represent the Indian flag. This video will give you some quick and easy ideas to do just that.

The Perfect Decor For Your Zoom Backgrounds

Still, working from home but want to celebrate Independence Day with your office colleagues anyway? This easy-to-do DIY is sure to help you do just that.

Independence Day Photobooth

Photo booths are a must for every celebration these days. And this video gives an easy and safe option that you can take inspiration from to make your own photobooth.

We hope that these decorations help you add some flair to your office decor and help celebrate Independence Day 2021!

