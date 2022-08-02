India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, with great pride and zeal. The occasion will commemorate the country's freedom struggle that began during World War I. The historic day marks the time of August 15, 1947, when India got its freedom, ending an almost 200-year British rule. We can not forget the words of the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." The occasion is of the utmost importance for the nation. This article comprises Independence Day 2022 Rangoli ideas for everybody who wants to reflect all the movements that took place to build the Dominion of India in the form of colourful illustrations. Independence Day 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Tricolour Balloons to Tiranga Rangoli Design, 5 Ideas for Best Office Decorations.

Termed Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi, the day is celebrated with much fervour throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, artistic events, and the singing of the Indian National Anthem in different educational and corporate institutions. People decorate residential areas and offices with a tricolour theme to spread the significance of the historic day. One thing which remains common in every celebration is the drawing made with powder colours or Rangolis. You don't need some extra talent or skills to draw a rangoli pattern for any such event. Check out our tutorial videos to know different kinds of Independence Day special rangoli that will give some patriotic vibes to your celebration. Indian Independence Day 2022 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas for Kids: From Bhagat Singh to Jhansi Ki Rani; Fancy Dress Costumes for School Functions (Watch Videos).

Independence Day 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Easy Rangoli Tutorial For Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022 Rangoli Videos

These rangolis are made from a combination of four fundamental colour shades used in our National Flag. Orange, green, white and navy blue! One can even try their hands with natural flower petals that can be used instead of powder hues to make any design.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).