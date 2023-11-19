Every year, November 19 is dedicated to remembering Indira Gandhi - the first female Prime Minister of India. Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi has been one of the most influential politicians India has witnessed, and this year marks the 106th Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi and is sure to be filled with various key events and observances. As we prepare to commemorate the life and teachings of Indira Gandhi and focus on Remembering Indira Gandhi on Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to mark this day and its significance. Indira Gandhi Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister on Her 106th Birth Anniversary.

When is Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary 2023

Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary is marked on November 19 every year. This annual commemoration celebrates the life and accomplishments of India's first female Prime Minister. Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician and stateswoman who served as the 3rd Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She played a key role in leading India through some extremely challenging times - like the 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.

Significance of Remembering Indira Gandhi

While most people remember the challenging times of India’s 1975 Emergency - which was a key factor that cost her the 1977 Elections, Gandhi was also instrumental in shaping various policies that helped build India into the secular, democratic republic that it is today. As prime minister, Gandhi was known for her political intransigence and unprecedented centralisation of power. She also played an instrumental role in building economic reforms that helped pull people above the poverty line. She continues to be addressed as one of the most powerful women in power in India and the sole female Prime Minister of India to date.

It is interesting to note that during her leadership during victories over geopolitical rivals China and Pakistan, the Green Revolution, a growing economy in the early 1980s, and her anti-poverty campaign that led her to be known as "Mother Indira" (a pun on Mother India) among the country's poor and rural classes. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, Indira Gandhi is remembered for all this and more that she did for our country.

