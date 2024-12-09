International Anti-Corruption Day is observed every year across the globe on December 9. International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 9. The day highlights the global fight against corruption. Corruption slows progress, weakens the system, and breaks the trust of people. This day serves as a powerful reminder to everyone, including governments, individuals, and organisations, of their duty to uphold fairness and honesty. It encourages people to come together to stop acts of corruption like bribery, fraud, and unfair practices that harm growth and good governance. To raise awareness and observe the day, netizens took to social media to share International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 messages, posts, videos, HD images, wallpapers, and powerful quotes and sayings. International Anti-Corruption Day Date, Theme, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day To Raise Public Awareness for Anti-Corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day Videos

Tomorrow, 9 December, is International Anti-Corruption Day 2024. Let's show the world that we are #UnitedAgainstCorruption 💙#IACD2024 pic.twitter.com/yBL5rgcy28 — Transparency International (@anticorruption) December 8, 2024

International Anti-Corruption Day Images

International ANTI CORRUPTION DAY December 9th ❌ pic.twitter.com/LC6IuAbhvR — Gracy (@Gracy33637103) December 9, 2024

International Anti-Corruption Day Messages

#Corruption steals from the poorest and most vulnerable. Let's fight back! On #InternationalAntiCorruptionDay, we celebrate the thousands of professionals who are taking a stand against #MoneyLaundering through innovative e-learning solutions for a more sustainable world. #IACD pic.twitter.com/DlK08X2g07 — UNITAR Hiroshima (@UNITARHiroshima) December 9, 2024

International Anti-Corruption Day Quotes

