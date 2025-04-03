Every year, International Carrot Day is celebrated on April 4 in several countries around the world. This annual event is a fun-filled day dedicated to appreciating carrots in all their forms—raw, cooked, juiced, or even as part of desserts. This day brings together carrot lovers from around the world to share their love for carrots! The carrot is a root vegetable that is native to Europe and Southwestern Asia. It is mostly orange in colour, though heirloom variants including purple, black, red, white, and yellow cultivars exist, all of which are domesticated forms of the wild carrot, Daucus carota. In this article, let’s know more about International Carrot Day 2025 date, history and significance of the annual event. International Carrot Day: From Gajar Ka Halwa to Korean Carrot Salad, Recipes Prepared With Carrots That Will Make You Drool!

International Carrot Day History

As per records, it is said that the plant probably originated in Iran and was originally cultivated for its leaves and seeds. International Carrot Day was founded in 2003 to spread knowledge about the carrot and its good attributes around the world.

International Carrot Day 2025 Date

International Carrot Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 4.

International Carrot Day Significance

International Carrot Day is a perfect opportunity to recognise and educate people about the nutritious and versatile vegetable which is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Carrots contain fiber which helps in aiding digestion and promoting gut health. They are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This plays an important role in maintaining good vision, a strong immune system, and healthy skin.

