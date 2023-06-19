Every year, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26 worldwide. It is a United Nations International Day that raises awareness and educates people against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on June 26 since 1989. According to historical records, the date June 26 is to commemorate Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China. The observance was instituted by General Assembly Resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987. Kabali Movie Producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary Arrested by Cyberabad Police for Drug Peddling in Hyderabad, 90 Sachets of Cocaine Seized.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 Date

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 falls on Monday, June 26.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by resolution 42/112 of December 7, 1987. The day calls for strengthening action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Individuals, communities, and various organizations worldwide support the global event. On June 26, 1987, two important texts on Drug Abuse were adopted at the International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The Conference recommended that an annual day should be observed to mark the importance of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. After many deliberations, June 26 was chosen and written into the draft and final resolution. Mizoram: Contraband Drugs Worth over Rs 5 Cr Recovered in Aizawl, 2 Held.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Significance

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking holds great significance as the day aims to raise awareness of the major problem illicit drugs represent to society. This is a perfect day to address the existing and emerging transnational drug challenges stemming from crisis situations. The day highlights the need to protect the right to health for the most vulnerable, including children and youth and calls for collective action to protect people by strengthening drug use prevention and treatment and by tackling illicit drug supply.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).