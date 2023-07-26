International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem is celebrated every year on July 26. This annual celebration is focused on raising awareness about the importance of mangroves in safeguarding our ecosystem, the steps taken in this direction and how people can help celebrate this day. Initiated by the United Nations, International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023 is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. As we prepare to celebrate International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023, here is what you need to know about this day and how to celebrate this observance. 'Mangrove Man' in India, TP Murukesan, Fights To Salvage Sinking Shores; Plants Trees Along Shores of Vypin in Kerala To Counter Rising Sea Levels.

International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023 Date

International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023 will be celebrated on July 26. This annual observance was adopted by the General Conference of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2015.

International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem Significance

Since 1980, most countries have lost half of the mangrove forests they have. Some countries have lost more than 80% of their mangroves. Mangroves play a key role in helping safeguard the environment and maintain the ecosystem. However, in the fast-paced world of globalization, people often disregard the importance of mangroves or easily destroy them for construction or other purposes.

We hope that the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023 celebrations helps you to curate conversations and raise awareness about the importance of mangrove conservation and participate in events and initiatives that help in this journey. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023!

