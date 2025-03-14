Every year, the International Day of Action for Rivers is observed on March 14 around the world with various events and programs. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of rivers, encouraging people for sustainable water management, and standing against destructive projects like dams and pollution that threaten river ecosystems. This day was first observed in 1997, following the first International Meeting of People Affected by Dams in Curitiba, Brazil. The International Day of Action for Rivers is a day when communities around the world come together with one voice to say that our rivers matter. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Day of Action for Rivers 2025 Date

International Day of Action for Rivers 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

International Day of Action for Rivers History

In 1985, a small group of volunteers formed International Rivers Network with a vision to develop a worldwide network to protect rivers and promote just and sustainable energy development. For over 35 years, the network has successfully supported river defenders as leaders in the global movement. Since then, total 277 grassroots organizations have been supported financially to protect rivers in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the network has partnered with 860 NGO partners around the world. Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

International Day of Action for Rivers Significance

Rivers are vital sources of freshwater, biodiversity, and livelihoods and unregulated development, pollution, and climate change threaten their health. International Day of Action for Rivers is an annual event that is organised by the International Rivers Network. The day aims to bring together communities, activists, and environmentalists worldwide to protect rivers, defend the rights of communities dependent on them, and promote sustainable water management.

