International Day of Living Together in Peace 2020: Date And Significance of UN Designated Day

Dove (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In a world which witness tension, acts of hatred and discrimination, the pursuit of peace is more crucial than ever. Every year, May 16 is celebrated as International Day of Living Together in Peace to promote peace, inclusion, tolerance, understanding and solidarity. The celebrations of this day aim to build a sustainable world of peace. International Day of Living Together in Peace 2020 falls on Saturday. Renato Rodríguez Joins the #WeAreOne Campaign of the World Organization for Peace.

Following the devastation of World War II, the United Nations was formed to save new generations from the scourge of war. The General-Assembly in 1997 proclaimed the year 2000 as the International Year for a Culture of Peace. The period 2001-2010 was proclaimed as the "International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World."

"UNESCO, and the United Nations as a whole, is striving on a daily-basis to provide people with the means to achieve peace, not only because peace is one of the major goals of the 2030 Agenda, but also because it is a precondition for sustainable development and for the common good," said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO on May 16, 2019.

"On this day, we pay tribute to the efforts made by the international community to build peace, and call on all actors in societies to work in this direction. A key element to living together in peace is mutual understanding between peoples of different cultures," she said.