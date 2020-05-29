International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours People Who Lost Their Lives for the Cause of Peace

International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

This year, the United Nations will be celebrating the 72nd anniversary of UN peacekeeping, a unique and dynamic instrument to help countries torn by conflict transition to lasting peace. From the time the first UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, more than 3,000 military, police and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace as a result of acts of violence, accidents and disease.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour all the UN peacekeepers who lost their lives since 1948. On May 29, all the UN offices, along with Member States and non-governmental organizations, hold events to honour the peacekeepers who lost their live for the cause of peace.

International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020 Theme

The theme for International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2020 is 'Women in Peacekeeping – 'A Key to Peace', which highlights their central role in UN operations. The theme help the UN to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. With this theme, the UN has called for an expansion of the role and contribution of women in its operations, including of uniformed peacekeepers. In this context, promoting the participation of women, both in peacekeeping and within the societies in which we serve, is at the centre of our efforts.

International Day of UN Peacekeepers History

The first UN peacekeeping mission was established on May 29, 1948. The General Assembly designated May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This is the date when in 1948 the first UN peacekeeping mission named the "United Nations Truce Supervision Organization", or UNTSO, began operations in Palestine. Since then, more than 1 million women and men have served in 72 UN peacekeeping operations, directly impacting the lives of millions of people and saving countless lives.

On this day, people pay tribute to the professionalism, dedication and courage of all the men and women serving in UN peacekeeping operations, and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

International Day of UN Peacekeepers Significance

This year, due to COVID-19 limitations, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers will be celebrated at UNHQ through virtual events. On Friday, May 29, the Secretary-General will lay a wreath in honour of all peacekeepers, who have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag.

According to details mentioned on the official United Nations website, a virtual ceremony will thereafter be held at which the Dag Hammarskjold medal will be awarded posthumously to 83 military, police and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives in 2019. The Secretary-General will preside over the ceremony which will be webcast live on webtv.un.org.

Every year on May 29, the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is commemorated to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel''s invaluable contribution to the work of the world organisation.