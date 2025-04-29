International Jazz Day is an annual event that is ​celebrated on April 30 around the world. This day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2011 to recognise jazz as a powerful tool for promoting peace, intercultural dialogue, and mutual understanding across the globe. The idea to celebrate International Jazz Day came from jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock. International Jazz Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. The host city for International Jazz Day 2025 is Abu Dhabi, UAE. International Jazz Day: Quotes To Share and Celebrate Transformative Power of Jazz Music.

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, which was formerly the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, an American NGO also chaired by Hancock, is the lead organisational partner for International Jazz Day. The Institute coordinates activities in the UNESCO member states as well as the Global Host Celebration. In this article, let’s know more about the International Jazz Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Jazz Day 2025 Date

International Jazz Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30.

International Jazz Day History

In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day. This annual event is chaired and led by UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. The Institute is the nonprofit charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

International Jazz Day Significance

International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, future and impact. This day is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month.

The annual global event also aims to raise awareness of the need for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. Each year on April 30, this international art form is recognized for promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights.

