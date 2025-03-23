IPL 2025 Purple Cap Holder: Krunal Pandya sits at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after scalping three wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match on March 22. His teammate Josh Hazlewood is second with two wickets to his name while KKR star Sunil Narine sits in third spot. With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 all set to begin teams and players will be fighting for glory for two months. The fans will witness an action-packed two months of cricket. Meanwhile, like Orange Cap is presented to the batsman with the most runs in the season, a bowler with the most wickets gets Purple Cap. You can check the list of top run scorers in IPL 2025 below. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The Purple Cap is presented to a bowler once he overtakes others on the list of most wickets in the particular IPL season. Like the Orange Cap, the bowler wears the Purple Cap while fielding and gets identified as the highest wicket-taker of the season because of it.

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

Pos Player Team M Wickets BBI Econ. 1 Krunal Pandya RCB 1 3 3/29 7.25 2 Josh Hazlewood RCB 1 2 2/22 5.50 3 Sunil Narine KKR 1 1 1/27 6.75 4 Yash Dayal RCB 1 1 1/25 8.33 5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 1 1 1/43 10.75

(Updated after KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match)

(Important Abbreviations: M-Matches, BBI-Best Bowling Innings, Econ-Economy)

Last season, Harshal Patel, playing for Punjab Kings, had won the Purple Cap. The pacer will now represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap the most times- twice. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to win Purple Cap back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

