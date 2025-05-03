Elon Musk has reached a major milestone on X, the platform he owns. He has now surpassed 220 million followers, making him the most followed and interacted account on the platform. The number of followers on his account on X highlights his strong presence on the online platform. Millions closely follow his updates, opinions, and announcements. Musk’s popularity has continued to grow, with users engaging with his posts more than any other account. X New Update: Elon Musk Says Platforms Recommendation Algorithm Is Being Replaced With Lightweight Version of Grok.

Elon Musk Surpasses 220 Million Followers

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 220 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/jRr3Mnq3tU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 3, 2025

