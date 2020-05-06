International No Diet Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of the Day That Promotes Body Positivity

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

It’s International No Diet Day 2020, today, May 5. Yes, there is actually a day which acknowledges individuals to follow no diet. Why? Because International No Diet Day is an annual observation of body acceptance. The day is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle with a focus on health at any size. It celebrates the beauty and diversity of all body types. To those who are yet unsure about International No Diet Day and wants to know the reason behind the observation, we bring you a detail explanation in this article. On International No Diet Day 2020, know the observation date, history and significance of observing the day and promoting body positivity.

International No Diet Day 2020 Date

Every year, the International No Diet Day is celebrated on May 6. The first International No Diet Day was celebrated in the UK in 1992. The symbol of the celebration is a light blue ribbon.

International No Diet Day History and Significance

International No Diet Day began with a woman who decided to fight back. British feminist, Mary Evans Young started the No Diet Day in 1992. She came up with the idea after battling anorexia, body image issues, and bullying for years. After seeing women suffering a similar fate, she took action. She invited her friends and wore, ‘Ditch That Diet’ stickers and fully embrace their body, just the way it is. It sparked a global movement, and people started to embrace their body, in all shapes and sizes. Eat Everything! 5 Diets That Are Not Restrictive And Still Help You Lose Weight.

International No Diet Day is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle with a focus on health at any size. The day is also used to help tackle issues regarding diet and body awareness and focussing on a number of agendas. No-Diet Day is used as an opportunity to educate people about the right way to diet responsibly and effectively.

So, recognise your body and celebrate the beauty, exactly as it is. Body image and body positivity are significant. People must celebrate their body as it is, regardless of how society and popular culture tries to define it. It is your body; you must embrace it, the way it is, and intend to spread the sentiment to everyone else.