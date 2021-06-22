Every year, June 23 is observed as International Olympics Day. It is a day dedicated to sports, health and fitness. The occasion marks the day when the International Olympic Committee or IOC was formally established on June 23, 1894. This day promotes sports and spreads the messages of making sports a crucial part of life. Tokyo 2020 Organisers Show Off Olympic Village Ahead of Summer Games (Watch Video).

The modern-day Olympic Day is inspired by ancient Olympic Games held in Olympia, Greece. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded in 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

World Olympic Day 2021: Theme and Significance

The theme for 2021 International Olympic Day is Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the #OlympicDay workout on June 23.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, people have suffered a lot, both mentally and physically. Workout and Exercises have become important due to less physical movement. The occasion encourages people to concentrate on health.

International Olympic Day History:

In 1947, Dr Josef Gruss, a member of IOC in Czechoslovakia (A former country in central, Europe; now the Czech Republic and Slovakia) presented a report about World Olympic Day (WOD). One year later, the idea was adopted and June 23 was chosen to honour the foundation of IOC.

Olympic Day Runs are also organised worldwide by National Olympic Committees (NOCs) "with the objective of promoting the practice of participation in sport by men, women and children from all corners of the world and all walks of life, regardless of athletic ability."

Greece, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Venezuela, Great Britain, Uruguay, Switzerland and Canada organised Olympic Day in their respective countries to promote sports and fitness among young people.

