Every year, International Stand Up to Bullying Day is observed around the world on the last Friday of February. This year, International Stand Up to Bullying Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28. This annual event is dedicated to raising awareness about bullying and encouraging people to take a stand against it. International Stand Up to Bullying Day aims to highlight the negative impact of bullying and promote kindness, inclusion, and respect. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

International Stand Up to Bullying Day is an annual reminder of the harmful effects of bullying, including its psychological, emotional, and physical consequences. In this article, let’s know more about the International Stand Up to Bullying Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Stand Up to Bullying Day 2025 Date

International Stand Up to Bullying Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28.

International Stand Up to Bullying Day Significance

International Stand Up to Bullying Day serves as an important day to educate people about different forms of bullying, including cyberbullying, verbal abuse, and physical intimidation. Many schools, organisations, and communities participate in events related to International Stand Up to Bullying Day by wearing pink shirts, engaging in activities, and sharing messages of support to create a more positive environment.

With the rise of bullying- online or offline, this day highlights the importance of responsible social media behaviour. The day encourages discussions on digital safety, reporting mechanisms, and responsible online conduct. This annual global event helps empower individuals, students, employees, and community members to take action and support victims around the world.

