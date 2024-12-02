International Volunteer Day (IVD) is an annual event observed on December 5. The global celebration of volunteerism highlights the impact of individuals who dedicate their time and skills to creating positive change. International Volunteer Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1985. This day recognises the contributions of volunteers to social, economic, and environmental development across the world. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Volunteer Day is a unique opportunity for people and volunteer-involving organisations to work with government agencies, non-profit institutions, community groups, academia and the private sector. Scroll down to know more about International Volunteer Day 2024 date, history and the significance of this global event.

International Volunteer Day 2024 Date

International Volunteer Day 2024 falls on Thursday, December 5.

International Volunteer Day History

The International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/40/212 on December 17, 1985. Since then, governments, the UN system and civil society organisations have successfully joined volunteers around the world to celebrate the Day on December 5 every year. The UNGA, in its resolution 57/106 of November 22, 2002, called upon the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme to ensure that the potential of International Volunteer Day is fully realised.

International Volunteer Day Significance

International Volunteer Day is a great opportunity for individual volunteers, communities and organisations to promote their contributions to development at the local, national and international levels. The International Volunteer Day (IVD) offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organisations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national and international levels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).