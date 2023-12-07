International Volunteer Day (IVD), also known as International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, is an annual observance that takes place on December 5. The international observance was mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. International Volunteer Day is supported by the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program, which coordinates a campaign to promote IVD every year. International Volunteer Day is celebrated each year in over 80 countries annually. Every year, International Volunteer Day is marked with a unique theme. This year, the International Volunteer Day 2023 theme is ‘The power of collective action: if everyone did’. The theme this year highlights the fact that if everyone volunteered, the world would be a better place. As International Volunteer Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

International Volunteer Day 2023 Date

International Volunteer Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 5.

International Volunteer Day 2023 Theme

International Volunteer Day 2023 theme is ‘The power of collective action: if everyone did’.

International Volunteer Day History

The International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/40/212[3] on December 17, 1985. In 2012, the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program spearheaded a Five-Year International Volunteer Day Strategy in response to evolving experiences and recommendations. This was done with the aim of making it more globally recognized and grassroots-owned.

International Volunteer Day Significance

International Volunteer Day offers a great opportunity for organizations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions at local, national, and international levels. Mandated by the UN General Assembly, the International Volunteer Day is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organizations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities.

