International Youth Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 12. This annual commemoration is focused on drawing attention to the critical issues faced by the youth worldwide. From cultural issues and challenges to legal battles, there are a wide array of problems that the youth worldwide continue to fight against. The celebration of International Youth Day has been focused on giving the young people of the world a chance to address these issues, share their opinions and solutions to combat them and capture the way ahead. Every year, the celebration of International Youth Day actually comes with an annual theme to make this topic of conversation more uniform. As we prepare to celebrate International Youth Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Youth Day, International Youth Day 2023 theme and more. Youth Unemployment in India Is Climbing Sharply, Says Report.

When is International Youth Day 2023?

International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 every year. The United Nations organized an awareness day, International Youth Day, first observed on August 12, 2000. This annual celebration allows governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide. 'Mission Youth' Transforms Lives of J-K Youth, Bags PM's Award for Innovations.

International Youth Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Youth Day has been focused on a particular slogan or theme, which helps set the tone of communication for the year. International Youth Day 2023 theme is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World", which is focused on embarking on a journey of green transition.

To celebrate International Youth Day, governments and youth organizations worldwide often host cultural events, debates, concerts, workshops, etc., focused on allowing the young guns of the world to express themselves using different art forms. We hope you celebrate International Youth Day 2023 by understanding the sense and gauge of young people worldwide and what they need to focus on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).